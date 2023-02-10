Peak power demand hits new record of 14,169 MW in Telangana

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the per capita power consumption in the State was 2,166 units against national average of 1,255 units.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Representational image

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded a peak power demand of 14,169 MW on Friday setting a new record, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy announced. The previous record of highest power consumption was 14,166 MW on March 29 last year.

Participating in the discussion on the Energy department in the Assembly here, Jagadish Reddy said the per capita power consumption in Telangana was 2,166 units against national average of 1,255 units. “There were minor disruptions in uninterrupted power supply due to maintenance and repairs over last few days. But it has been restored for all sectors commencing from today,” he declared.

Also Read Singareni Thermal Power Station achieves country’s highest load factor

He explained that the installed power generation capacity has been increased from 7,778 MW in 2014 to 18,460 MW in 2022, due to proactive measures of the State government.

The Minister slammed the Centre for creating unnecessary obstacles including restrictions on loans obtained by the State government for improving power supply in the State. He accused the Centre for forcing the States to purchase imported coal at Rs 40,000 per tonne ignoring domestic coal which is available for just Rs 3,600 per tonne.

“As we are purchasing power from NTPC and other power plants outside the State, the Centre’s mandate had caused burden on our power purchase expenditure, despite us refusing to purchase imported coal,” he added.