Singareni Thermal Power Station achieves country’s highest load factor

Singareni Thermal Power Station has achieved the highest Plant Load Factor with 90.86 percent, which is the top among more than 250 public and private thermal power stations in the country.

06:54 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: The Singareni Thermal Power Station (STPS) has achieved the highest Plant Load Factor (PLF) with 90.86 percent, which is the top among public and private power stations in the country this year. The NTPC Korba Super Power Thermal Station in Chhattisgarh came second with 90.01 percent PLF, followed by NTPC’s Singrauli Super Thermal Power Plant with a PLF of 89.94 percent.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the power station, Singareni Collieries Company Limited chairman and managing director N Sridhar said the STPS, commissioned in August 2016, was performing well right from inception and had already achieved 100 percent PLF four times. He said the plant had achieved more than 100 percent PLF in September 2018, February 2019, February 2020 and March 2022. “There are two units in this plant and the second unit has crossed 100 percent PLF 10 times so far and the first unit has done it seven times”, he said.

The STPS was top among more than 250 public and private thermal power stations in the country and has created a record as the best thermal power station in the country during the current financial year. Even though STPS has been in operation for only six years, the plant has been in the top 25 list of best plants in the country with its best PLF right from inception, he said.

In the financial year 2021-22, the STPS stood first among thermal power plants run by State governments at the national level with a PLF of 88.97 percent, and stood second in the same category in 2020-21. The STPS has till now connected 51,547 million units of electricity to the grid for the needs of the State and is playing its role efficiently in the progress of the new State, he said.

Appreciating the progress of the Singareni plant, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has called for another 800 MW plant to be set up on the same premises, he said and added that the construction work of this plant would start soon.