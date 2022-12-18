Peddapalli: 21-year-old Woman’s suicide note touches local people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:29 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Peddapalli: A suicide note purportedly written by a 21-year-old woman she allegedly ended her life by jumping into an agricultural well has moved the local populace, with the letter becoming a topic of discussion in the village, of Pegadapallu of Kalwasrirampur in Peddapalli.

The incident, which happened on Saturday evening, saw Ollapu Soni, the wife of Alukunta Ramesh from Machupeta of Mutharam mandal, coming to her home five days ago. According to relatives, the two had got married three years ago. Though they led a peaceful life for some time, differences cropped up among them and they used to quarrel with each other frequently.

Soni, who was staying with her parents Lakshmi and Mallaiah for the last five days, left the home on Saturday evening, and died, allegedly by jumping into an agricultural well on the outskirts of village. As she did not return home in the night, her parents began searching and finally found the body in the well along with a suicide note besides the well.

In the note, she wrote: “Mummy, I am going. It does not mean that I am going to lead a life. I wanted to lead a happy life along with you but in vain. Don’t search for me. If there is another birth, I want to be born as your child. But don’t marry me to that fellow.”

The heartbroken couple then approached the police, who have registered a case against Soni’s husband Rajesh and are investigating.