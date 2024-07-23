Peddapalli Collector directs health officials to prioritise care for pregnant women

Collector Koya Sree Harsha instructed the health staff to identify each and every pregnant woman and complete 100 percent ANC registration.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 07:03 PM

Collector Koya Sree Harsha conducting meeting with ANMS and ASHA workers in Eligedu on Tuesday

Peddapalli: Collector Koya Sree Harsha instructed health department officials to pay special focus on the health of pregnant women. He on Tuesday inspected the Palle Dawakhana, Sultanpur and Primary Health Centre, Eligadu and reviewed medical services being provided to the public by ANMs and ASHA workers.

Sree Harsha instructed the health staff to identify each and every pregnant woman and complete 100 percent ANC registration. It was mandatory to track the health condition of every pregnant woman, he emphasized. Besides conducting medical examinations on a regular basis, required medicines and nutritious food should also be provided to pregnant women. Vaccinations should also be administered within the time. It was also necessary to focus on the health of children in PHC limits by coordinating with RBSK staff and monitor the growth of children studying in Anganwadi centers and Government educational institutions.

Sree Harsha also emphasized the need to take measures to check seasonal diseases. Later, the collector inspected the Eligedu State Bank of India branch and instructed bank authorities to take steps to ensure the reach of loan waiver amount to farmers.