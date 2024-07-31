Fine on illegal sand transportation enhanced in Peddapalli

While the fine on tractors was enhanced to Rs.25,000 from Rs 5,000, the fine on lorries was hiked to Rs.1 lakh from Rs.50,000.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 09:51 PM

Collector Koya Sree Harsha participating in district level sand committee meeting held at Collectorate office, Peddapalli on Wednesday.

Peddapalli: The district level sand committee has decided to enhance the fine to be imposed on vehicles engaged in illegal sand transportation.

While the fine on tractors was enhanced to Rs.25,000 from Rs 5,000, the fine on lorries was hiked to Rs.1 lakh from Rs.50,000. Collector Koya Sree Harsha announced this while participating in the district level sand committee meeting held at the collectorate office here on Wednesday.

He wanted the officials to ensure that the transportation of sand should be done according to government norms and officials should monitor it regularly. 18 sand reaches were closed following the instructions issued by NGT on May 31 this year.

He asked the officials to submit a detailed report on how much sand was shifted for irrigation works and how much was required for other works. It would be possible to allocate sand if the report was submitted.

Additional collector GV Shyam Prasa Lal, DCP M Chetana and others participated in the meeting.