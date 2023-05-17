Peddapalli: Collector launches GEM at NTPC Ramagundam

Collector Dr S Sangeeta Satyanarayana appreciated the efforts of NTPC and said the workshop would polish the girls to emerge as real gems

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Girls selected for Girl Empowerment Mission in NTPC.

Peddapalli: The third batch of the Girl Empowerment Mission-2023 taken up by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)-Ramagundam, was inaugurated at NTPC on Wednesday. A total of 118 girls students studying various government schools have been selected for the GEM training programme.

Inaugurating the programme, Collector Dr S Sangeeta Satyanarayana appreciated the efforts of NTPC and said the workshop would polish the girls to emerge as real gems, by helping them hone their skills and become better versions of themselves.

Executive Director, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana), Sunil Kumar assured the parents that their daughters were in the safe hands of NTPC and that the organisation would support them unleash their hidden talents and rise high to become the pride of Telangana and the nation.

Every year, about 120 girls from government schools in the vicinity of NTPC Ramagundam are selected for four weeks of residential GEM programme. Besides academics, they will be trained in co-curriculums activities including dance, drama, music, arts, crafts, self defence, public speaking, yoga etc.

Also Read NTPC-Ramagundam launches computer training course to unemployed youth