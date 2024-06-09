Peddapalli photographer wins third prize in AIACE

The fifth edition of All India Art Competition and Exhibition was organised on the occasion of the decennial celebration of Telangana State formation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 07:10 PM

Peddapalli: A rural photographer from the district Erukulla Veeresham won third prize in the All India Art Competition and Exhibition.

About 600 artists from different parts of the country sent their paintings for the competition. Veeresham’s photo got third prize in the competition in photography category.

The Minister for Tourism and Cultural Jupalli Krishna Rao presented Rs 20,000 prize money and appreciation certificate to Veeresham in the awards distribution function held at State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, Hyderabad on Saturday.

A native of Jilakunta of Odela mandal, Veeresham won national international awards by capturing wonderful photographs.