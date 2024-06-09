Sunday, Jun 9, 2024
Farmer dies by suicide in Medak district

Tappa Mallesham (38), a resident of Kothapally village, had taken a piece of land on lease from a farmer last year.

Published Date - 9 June 2024, 06:52 PM
Medak: A young tenant farmer died, allegedly by suicide, at Kothapally village in Papannapet mandal after he suffered huge losses in farming as the village witnessed hailstorms during March-April this year.

Tappa Mallesham (38), a resident of Kothapally village, had taken a piece of land on lease from a farmer last year. Since his ready-to-harvest paddy was damaged during the Yasangi season when the area witnessed hailstorms, Mallesham had got a poor yield.

Mallesham is said to have attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at his agriculture field on May 30. He breathed his last on Sunday while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

A case has been registered.

