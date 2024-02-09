Peddapalli: Ramagiri MPDO suspended for neglecting protocol

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 08:23 PM

Peddapalli: Ramagiri mandal parishad development officer I Ramesh was suspended for neglecting protocol norms. Collector Muzammil Khan issued the suspension orders on Friday.

MPDO of Kamanpur mandal, Ramesh was discharging duties in Ramagiri MPDO office on deputation. Besides neglecting duties, he had also not followed protocol in a programme held on January 31. Instead of a fresh plaque, he had placed a plaque that was made earlier and had old dates.

A show cause notice was issued to the MPDO for his negligence in discharging duties. Not satisfied with his reply, the Collector issued orders suspending him.