Khammam: GP secretary and sarpanch suspended for misappropriation of funds

The secretary B Indira and sarpanch Rayapudi Mallaiah have drawn funds worth Rs 6,44,490 against the provisions using the digital key without the knowledge of deputy sarpanch A Krishnaiah

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 08:16 PM

Khammam: The secretary of Karralapadu gram panchayat of Penuballi mandal in the district has been suspended for misappropriation of funds and an order was issued to recover the said funds from the secretary along with the local sarpanch.

In an order issued by district Collector VP Gautham on January 30 it was said that the secretary B Indira and sarpanch Rayapudi Mallaiah have drawn funds worth Rs 6,44,490 against the provisions using the digital key without the knowledge of deputy sarpanch A Krishnaiah.

They credited Rs 1.40 lakh back to the gram panchayat (GP) account. The deputy sarpanch made a complaint to the concerned authorities. Based on the complaint, the divisional panchayat officer, Kallur conducted an enquiry into the issue and submitted a report on January 9, at the directions of the Collector.

The secretary and sarpanch were told to remit the misappropriated amount Rs 5.04 lakh to the GP account within seven days of receipt of the orders, failing which action would be initiated against them to recover the amount.

Penuballi mandal parishad development officer and the MPP president were directed to recover the said amount immediately. The secretary was also accused of not following norms in ensuring proper sanitation, compost preparation, Haritha Haram planting and nursery maintenance in the village.