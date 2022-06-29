Peddapalli: Roof caves in at Adriyala coal mine, none injured

Published Date - 05:56 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Peddapalli: Roof of Adriyala Longwall underground coal mine of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Ramagundam-III area, Ramagiri mandal, has caved-in here on Wednesday. However, there were no cases of loss of life or critical injuries as the workers were not present near the accident spot when it occurred.

According to sources, about a 10 meter stretch roof collapsed at BSL machine’s boot ending point at 85 level, 3rd panel of the completely mechanized underground mine. The incident occurred in the first shift.

Every day, about 10 to 15 labourers would work at the spot. However, no workers were there at the spot when the accident occurred.