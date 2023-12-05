Peddapalli ZP chairman, Manthani municipal chairperson to resign posts

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:42 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Peddapalli: Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhukar along with his wife and Manthani municipal chairperson Putta Shailaja have decided to resign from their posts.

They will hand over their resignation letters to the District Collector on Wednesday noon.

Later, they will address a press conference. In this regard, a statement was released by the Manthani constituency BRS party office on Tuesday.

Contesting in Manthani assembly segment on a BRS ticket, Madhukar lost the poll to Congress candidate D Sridhar Babu.