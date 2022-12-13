Pension hiked to Rs 2,750 per month in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to hike the monthly pension from Rs.2,500 to Rs.2,750 from January

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

File Photo

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to hike the monthly pension from Rs.2,500 to Rs.2,750 from January.

The AP Cabinet which met here on Tuesday, took a decision to this effect by which 62.31 lakh pensioners would be benefited.

Also Read Green signal to investments worth Rs 24,985 crore in Andhra Pradesh

Other decisions on the day include amendment to the Municipalities Act to conduct re-survey of lands, and setting up of Bapatla and Palnadu urban development authorities.

The Bapatla UDA will extend over 1301 sq.km. comprising two municipalities and 101 villages, while the Palnadu UDA will cover 7,281 sq.km. which includes 349 villages in 28 mandals of eight municipalities.

The Cabinet also approved allotment of lad to YSR Congress Party offices in the newly formed districts and sanctioned a Chief PRO post for giving publicity to some departments in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).