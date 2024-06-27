| People Above 30 Years Of Age To Be Screened For Diabetes Hypertension Asifabad Collector

Collector Venkatesh Dothre stated that efforts were being made to ensure nutritional supplement to pregnant women by identifying them in advance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 06:22 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad Collector Venkatesh Dothre,

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: NITI Aayog chief executive officer BVR Subrahmanyam said that a country-wide Sampurnatha Abhiyan would be commenced from July 1. He convened a video conference with district authorities from New Delhi on Thursday.

Subrahmanyam stated that the programme was aimed at achieving success in six selected indicators in the district. He said that it would begin on July 1 and end on September 30. He added that 112 most backward districts including Kumram Bheem Asifabad district were picked to implement the exercise meant for improving living standards of the public and administration of remote areas.

Collector Venkatesh Dothre, who took part in the conference said that people of the district aged 30 would be screened for diabetes, hypertension and other diseases during the 90-day long initiative. He stated that efforts were being made to ensure nutritional supplement to pregnant women by identifying them in advance. He added that the programme would be launched in the district on July 4.

District Educational Officer Ashok, Additional DRDO Ramakrishna, Chief Planning Officer Papaiah, Aspirational districts programme Block coordinator Manvela and many other officials were present.