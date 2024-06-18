| Two Held For Illegal Transportation Of Cows In Asifabad

Two held for illegal transportation of cows in Asifabad

10 cows and a van were seized from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 05:08 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The Task Force arrested two persons for allegedly involving illegal transportation of cows from Maharashtra to Telangana, at Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Tuesday. 10 cows and a van were seized from them.

Task Force Inspector Ranaprathap said that driver of the van Niranjan Sharma and cleaner Madan Saket were apprehended for transporting the cattle by the van without obtaining valid documents, during a vehicle check held at an inter-state check post at Gudem. Irfan, another accused person from Kukuda village in Bejjur mandal, was still at large.