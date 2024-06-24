RS Praveen Kumar faults Harish Babu for ‘fake’ protest at Andevelli bridge

Praveen Kumar asked Harish Babu to bring funds to develop the backward Sirpur (T) segment instead of staging fake protests.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 12:47 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: BRS leader Dr RS Praveen Kumar found fault with Sirpur (T) MLA Dr P Harish Babu for launching an indefinite strike protesting against the delay in completing repairs on the high-level bridge across Peddavagu at Andevelli village in Kaghaznagar mandal. He inspected the bridge on Monday.

Praveen Kumar asked Harish Babu to bring funds to develop the backward Sirpur (T) segment instead of staging fake protests. Small-time vendors and students were bearing the brunt after the approach road was breached due to rains recently. He demanded the government to ensure quality while constructing the bridge.

Praveen Kumar slammed the Congress for failing to keep its word even three months after assuming power. Major challenges of the public were still not addressed, he said, adding that farmers were unable to reach their agriculture fields due to slushy roads with some of them even abandoning farms.

He later interacted with podu farmers at Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal. He wanted the government to take steps to address the long-pending issues of the farmers. He also visited the remote Somini and Ambagatta villages in Bejjur mandal.