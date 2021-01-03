People above the age of 50 must take Covid vaccine: Dr Nageshwar Reddy

Eminent personalities from across the world joined in to share their views and thoughts on the pandemic and vaccine for Covid-19

Hyderabad: D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, on Sunday urged people above the age of 50 and those suffering from comorbidities such as blood pressure, diabetes, kidney problem, cardiac issues, liver damage and lung problems to take the vaccine for Covid-19.

“In our experience, these categories of patients are most vulnerable to severe form of Covid-related complications,” Dr Nageshwar Reddy said, flagging off a virtual grand finale of the ‘End Corona’ campaign here. Eminent personalities from across the world joined in to share their views and thoughts on the pandemic and vaccine for Covid-19. Leading doctors not only from the country but also from United States, Japan, Korea and Hong Kong participated in the programme.

Several celebrities and noted personalities like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Nani, Charmme Kaur, Brahmaji, Suma Kanakala, Pullela Gopichand, Mohammed Azharuddin, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Mithali Raj among others also came out in support of the campaign.

Launched in December by AIG Hospitals, the campaign was the world’s largest virtual public awareness campaign about the vaccine. The campaign received tremendous response with over 10,000 registrations from a dozen countries. Supported by Hyderabad Runners, the campaign also encouraged campaigners to walk/run for 5km and 10km between January 1 and 3 promoting general well-being amongst the registered supporters.

S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, business leaders – BVR Mohan Reddy, B Parthasaradhi Reddy and C Krishna Prasad as well as senior industry personnel from global companies like Olympus, Boston Scientific and Wilson Cook participated in the virtual programme.

