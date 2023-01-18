People across nation aspiring for change: Kejriwal

People had elected the BJP to power for two terms in the hope that there would be some development, especially with regard to employment and welfare, but their hopes were dashed, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:56 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Khammam: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people across the nation were aspiring for change and that the 2024 general election was the right time to oust the BJP Government from power at the Centre.

People had elected the BJP to power for two terms in the hope that there would be some development, especially with regard to employment and welfare, but their hopes were dashed, he said.

“People will have an opportunity to oust the BJP government at the Centre in the 2024 general election,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Regarding the rising conflicts between Governors and State governments in the country, the AAP leader said it was not the governors of a few States who were troubling the elected Chief Ministers but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who makes phone calls and directs governors to create tensions for the Chief Ministers.

It was good that a few like minded Chief Ministers were joining together to raise voice against the backwardness of the country, he said, adding that a new sense of hope was emerging.

It has been 75 years since India achieved independence and yet people were yearning for quality healthcare, education and basic amenities. It was all due to bad politics and lack of commitment of the successive governments, he explained.

“If Kerala has good hospitals and quality medicare, why cannot other States have such facilities?” Kejriwal asked, urging the people to elect a government that accords top priority to addressing unemployment, provides healthcare and controls price rise.

The Delhi Chief Minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not concerned about the people’s issues but was worried about poaching MLAs and toppling governments.