| People Asked To Submit Suggestions Objections Over Formation Of New Mandal In Mulugu District

People asked to submit suggestions, objections over formation of new Mandal in Mulugu district

This move reflects the administration's commitment to transparency and public participation in the decision-making process surrounding the new Mandal's formation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Mulugu: District Collector Ila Tripathi has appealed to the residents and stakeholders to register their objections or provide suggestions concerning the establishment of the new Mandal Ila Tripathi in the district. The district administration has set a 15-day window for submissions.

These objections and suggestions should be submitted in written form, either in English or Telugu, directly to the District Collector’s office. To ensure widespread awareness, she has instructed officials to disseminate this Gazette Notification across all district and Mandal offices.

This move reflects the administration’s commitment to transparency and public participation in the decision-making process surrounding the new Mandal’s formation.

The state government announced the formation of a new mandal, Mallampally. The official Gazette Notification No. 331/2023, dated September 23, 2023, was issued in both Telugu and English languages.