People make a beeline to greet KTR

Hyderabad: Crowds swelled in large numbers at Telangana Bhavan even as several TRS elected representatives, leaders and general public jostled with each other to greet TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on the first day of New Year here on Friday. The TRS working president patiently exchanged plesantries and posed for photographs for more than an hour, much to the delight of the visitors.

Rama Rao extended greetings to the party leaders and other visitors who came to meet him at Telangana Bhavan. He thanked all for their greetings and wished that the new year fills new spirit among all people and also the State progresses on the development path. He asked the party leaders including Ministers, legislators and other elected representatives to work in coordination with each other and remain accessible for people.

Under the Gift A Smile challenge initiatied by the Minister, Munugode Assembly constituency leaders led by TRS leader K Vidyasagar gifted an ambulance worth Rs 22 lakh which was donated to the government hospital. He appreciated the services rendered by Vidyasagar and other leaders for the Munugode constituency with their personal funds.

Meanwhile, a large number of people greeted the TRS working president with flower pots, saplings and also flower bouquets. The party leaders including Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs arrived in huge numbers leading to slow movement of traffic in front of the TRS party headquarters, even as the traffic police found it tough to manage traffic due to the VIP movement.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other officials called on the Minister at his chambers in Pragathi Bhavan. They greeted him with flower pots and bouquets.

