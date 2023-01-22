People of the country want CM KCR’s leadership: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had showed real development and welfare of the people with his initiatives in Telangana, which has now made people in other States look forward to his leadership.

Welcoming the 12th ward councilor of Suryapet municipality, B Srinivas of the Congress, into the BRS fold, Jagadish Reddy said the people of other States had now realised development of the county would be possible only through the BRS. Flagship schemes of the BRS government had become a role model to the entire country and other States were also launching similar programmes on demand from the people there, he said.