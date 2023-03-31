People of TS will teach BJP lesson like they taught Congress in 2014

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would meet with the same fate that the Congress met in the 2014 elections for ignoring the interests of Telangana.

Addressing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Athmeeya Sammelanam in Shivvampet Mandal headquarters in Medak on Friday, the Minister said the then Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy had announced in the Assembly that he would not grant a single rupee for Telangana. In the following elections in 2014, the people of Telangana made the Congress bite the dust, giving an opportunity to the BRS.

Stating that the union government led by the BJP was also ignoring the interests of the State, he said that the Centre had refused to give national status to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) besides denying medical colleges, Navodaya Schools, Nursing Colleges and the Railway Coach Factory among several other projects requested by the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was also blocking the release of rightful funds to Telangana, eventually creating hurdles in the State’s development. For all these, the BJP would face the public’s wrath in the coming elections.

Stating that the BRS was the only party that had a road map for Telangana’s development, he called upon the people to support BRS in the coming elections. The Minister also called upon the party workers to take the work of the BRS government to every doorstep in the villages besides explaining how the BJP-led Centre was denying funds and institutes to Telangana.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson Rekala Hemalatha Goud, MLC Yegge Mallesham, Narsapur MLA C Madan Reddy and others were present.