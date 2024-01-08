| People Will Come Onto Roads If Six Guarantees Are Not Implemented Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 10:00 PM

BRS leader B Vinod Kumar addressing party workers meeting held in Shankarapatnam mandal on Monday.

Karimnagar: Senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar predicted that the people would come onto the roads in protest if the Congress government failed to implement its six guarantees promised during the election.

One week before the assembly elections, the then government released Rs 7,700 crore for Rythu Bandhu assistance to farmers. However, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was saying that they paid salaries to employees by stalling Rythu Bandhu.

Participating in the Shankarapatnam mandal level BRS workers meeting on Monday, Vinod Kumar said there were parched lands everywhere in Telangana during the 60 years of the earlier Congress regime. After formation of the new State, K Chandrashekhar Rao as Chief Minister had turned these parched lands into green fields by supplying water to lakhs of acres by completing the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project within a span of three years.

Moreover, the state was placed in the top position in development during the last ten years.

As promised in the elections, the government should give Rs 500 bonus per quintal of crop to farmers. Reiterating that the previous BRS government recruited 1.61 lakh jobs in ten years, Vinod Kumar wanted Revanth Reddy to fulfill his promise by filling 2 lakh jobs by December.

Emphasizing the need to elect BRS MPs for the development of the state as well as the welfare of the public, Vinod Kumar asked the party activists to work as soldiers to hoist the party flag in Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment.