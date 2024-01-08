Telangana: Cabinet sub-committee constituted for implementation of guarantees

Based on Cabinet sub-committee's recommendations, the State Cabinet would finalise the procedure for extending the benefits to the eligible beneficiaries

8 January 2024

Hyderabad: The State government has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee on implementation of six guarantees with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu as its chairman and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other senior officials as members.

This was after nearly 1.25 crore applications, including over 19 lakh applications for ration cards, jobs and other pleas, were filed by people under the Praja Palana programme. It was conducted from December 28 to January 6 across the State.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee would discuss the modalities and frame guidelines for implementation of the guarantees. Based on its recommendations, the State Cabinet would finalise the procedure for extending the benefits to the eligible beneficiaries, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said here on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a detailed meeting with his cabinet colleagues and other senior officials at the BR Ambedkar Secretariat. During the meeting, the Chief Minister and the Ministers conducted an in-depth review of the applications received under the Praja Palana programme.

Following the meeting, it was decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee on the implementation of the guarantees. Armed with the applications, the officials team would visit each doorstep and verify the applicants’ details manually, the Minister said.

Already, 30,000 data entry operators were uploading the applications online. The data entry was expected to be completed by January 17 but the exercise may now be completed by January 30. All the details were being synchronized with Aadhaar card, voter ID card to identify eligible beneficiaries, he said.

Asserting that Congress government would implement the guarantees in 100 days, the Revenue Minister appealed to the opposition parties to have some patience. Already, two guarantees have been implemented and the other guarantees would also be implemented, he assured.

On any deadline being fixed for the physical verification, the Minister said in the wake of Lok Sabha elections, officials would be busy in the voter enrollment exercise till February 8. However, efforts were being made to complete the exercise at the earliest, he said.