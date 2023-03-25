Telangana govt spent Rs 15,000 crore on villages under Palle Pragathi: Errabelli

Stating that rural Telangana was witnessing rapid growth, Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the State government had spent Rs 15,000 crore for ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:31 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Minister Dayakar Rao at Jangaon during the awards distribution programme of PR department on Saturday

Jangaon: Stating that rural Telangana was witnessing rapid growth and was provided with all basic facilities including drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the State government had spent Rs 15,000 crore for the ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme aimed at improving facilities like Vaikunta Dhamams, dumping yards, parks and others in the villages.

On the occasion of the national Panchayat Raj day celebrated on March 24, the Minister presented awards to 36 Gram Panchayats in the district for performing well under nine different categories. “We are giving awards to encourage Gram Panchayats and improve their performance in local self-governance. The spirit of competition between Panchayats will usher in more development,” he said.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has chalked out plans for the development of the villages by providing all facilities. Each village was given a tractor, trolley and tanker. Plans were made to increase the income of the villages. Garbage is being turned into manure. Our Gram Panchayats have become role models for the country, and they are receiving awards in any field,” he said.

Referring to the funds, he said “The State government is giving funds equal to the funds of the finance commission. Until now Telangana state has provided Rs 15,000 crore to Gram Panchayats through Palle Pragathi. Now, every village panchayat has got facilities like nurseries, dumping yards, Palle Prakruthi Vanam, Vaikunta Dhamams (cemeteries) , Rythu Kalalu (drying yards), and Rythu Vedikas,” he said, and added that Rs 500 crore had been additionally allocated for the rural development.

He, however, criticised the Centre for reducing the working days from 13,000 crore to 7,000 crore and material components under the MGNREGS. “The party is taking action to withdraw the employment guarantee scheme. “Each village that has got the awards will be given Rs 10 lakh,” he promised.

The Minister also handed over battery operated wheelchairs, laptops and phones to differently abled persons at the programme. MLAs T Rajaiah, M Yadagiri Reddy, ZP Chairman P Sampath Reddy and District Collector Shivalingaiah and others were present.