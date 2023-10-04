Perini Sivatandavam lights up Ramappa temple during WHC camp.

The World Heritage Volunteers Camp entered its vibrant fourth day at the Ramappa Temple on Wednesday.
Enthusiastic volunteers embarked on a two-hour journey delving into the realms of ancient architecture, photography documentation and the rich history encapsulated in the stories of Emani Sivanagireddy and Kalpana Ramesh on Tuesday.
A spellbinding performance of Perini Sivatandavam by the Podhini Ranjith troupe was organised on the temple premise.