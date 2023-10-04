Wednesday, Oct 4, 2023
Perini Sivatandavam lights up Ramappa temple during WHC camp

The World Heritage Volunteers Camp entered its vibrant fourth day at the Ramappa Temple on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:13 PM, Wed - 4 October 23
Mulugu: The World Heritage Volunteers Camp entered its vibrant fourth day at the Ramappa Temple on Wednesday.

Enthusiastic volunteers embarked on a two-hour journey delving into the realms of ancient architecture, photography documentation and the rich history encapsulated in the stories of Emani Sivanagireddy and Kalpana Ramesh on Tuesday.

A spellbinding performance of Perini Sivatandavam by the Podhini Ranjith troupe was organised on the temple premise.

