Perini Sivatandavam lights up Ramappa temple during WHC camp

The World Heritage Volunteers Camp entered its vibrant fourth day at the Ramappa Temple on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:13 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Enthusiastic volunteers embarked on a two-hour journey delving into the realms of ancient architecture, photography documentation and the rich history encapsulated in the stories of Emani Sivanagireddy and Kalpana Ramesh on Tuesday.

A spellbinding performance of Perini Sivatandavam by the Podhini Ranjith troupe was organised on the temple premise.