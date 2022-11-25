Personal Loan Interest Rate – Considerations to Make When Choosing a Personal Loan

Published Date - 10:23 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: A personal loan is one of the easiest ways to gain access to funds. Since such loans don’t come with a lot of restrictions, you can use them to satisfy your fund requirements, whatever they may be.

One of the major factors that you would have to consider when applying for a personal loan is the interest rate at which it is offered. The lower the personal loan interest rates, the better. Why? Because low rates of interest effectively lower your financial obligation.

Therefore, when you’re shopping for a personal loan, it is crucial for you to ensure that you get the lowest possible interest rate. However, the likelihood of getting access to favourable personal loan interest rates is based on a multitude of different factors.

Factors that Influence Personal Loan Interest Rates



Here’s a brief overview of a few of the most important factors that play a huge role in determining the personal loan interest rates applicable to you.

Your Credit Score



The first thing that a financial institution will look at when determining the personal loan interest rate is your credit score. The credit score is a 3-digit number, ranging from 300 to 900, that’s used to determine your creditworthiness. The higher your credit score, the more creditworthy you’re deemed to be.

Financial institutions tend to favour individuals with high credit scores of 700 and above and are more likely to offer attractive personal loan interest rates. Therefore, if you’re planning on availing a personal loan in the near future, it is advisable to ensure that you possess a score of at least 700 or more.

Your Income Level



Another major parameter that influences the personal loan interest rates applicable to you is your income. Individuals with higher incomes are most likely to consistently pay their EMI obligations on time. And so, financial institutions tend to award such individuals with lower rates of interest on their loans.

Before applying for a personal loan, it is advisable to ensure that your income level is higher than the eligibility criteria set by the bank. This way, you would get to enjoy a more favourable rate of interest.

Your Debt Obligations



Many financial institutions also take your existing debts and loan obligations into consideration when determining the personal loan interest rates applicable to you. The more debt you have, the riskier you appear to the lender. Therefore, to offset this increased risk, financial institutions tend to charge a higher rate of interest.

On the contrary, individuals with little to no existing debt have a greater chance of securing more favourable interest rates. If you have too many debt obligations on hand, it might be better to clear some of them before proceeding to apply for a personal loan.

Your Employment Status



Since most personal loans are unsecured in nature, financial institutions typically tend to favour individuals with stable employment. If you’re a salaried individual, being employed for a long period of time in a reputable organisation can help you land good interest rates.

On the other hand, if you’re someone who has a patchy employment record with frequent job changes, you may have to make do with higher rates of interest. And if you’re a self-employed individual, possessing strong financials and a long track record of consistent income-generating capacity may work in your favour.

Your Relationship with the Financial Institution



If there’s one thing that financial institutions value, it is a good relationship with the borrower. Since long-standing customers tend to be more trustworthy in nature, lenders typically would be inclined to offer attractive personal loan interest rates. So, to enjoy favourable interest rates, it is recommended that you avail a personal loan from a lender with whom you have an existing relationship instead of seeking out new lenders.

Key Considerations When Opting for a Personal Loan

Although the interest rate is a very important factor that you should take into account when applying for a personal loan, it is far from the only one. As a matter of fact, there are various other considerations that you would need to make when opting for one. Let’s take a quick look at some of them.

Repayment Tenure

When shopping around for a personal loan, it is important to choose one that offers a flexible repayment tenure. This would allow you to better structure the loan according to your capacity for repayment.

For instance, if you wish to lower your monthly EMI payments, opting for a longer repayment tenure may help you achieve that. On the other hand, if you wish to get the personal loan done and dusted as soon as possible, opting for a shorter tenure makes more sense.

Therefore, when availing a personal loan, it is important to choose a lender that gives you the freedom to choose your preferred tenure.

Costs Associated with the Personal Loan

In addition to the personal loan interest rates, there are various other costs associated with a personal loan. One of the major expenses that you will have to account for is the processing fee. Financial institutions generally charge anywhere from 1% to 2% of the loan amount as the processing fee.

Other costs that you would need to keep an eye out for are late payment charges, foreclosure charges and part payment charges. Before you formally accept a personal loan offer, always make sure to read through the various terms and conditions of the loan before signing.

Partial Payment or Preclosure Facility

This is another major factor that you would need to consider when opting for a personal loan; especially if you plan on foreclosing the loan. Lenders typically charge a percentage of the outstanding loan amount for pre-closing a loan. Foreclosure charges are usually somewhere around 1% to 2% of the total outstanding amount. Similarly, if you’re planning to make a partial payment to reduce your debt burden, it is advisable to first check with the lender if they offer this facility.

Conclusion

As a borrower, the personal loan interest rates are one of the most important considerations that you would have to make when opting for a loan. Before you go ahead and apply for a personal loan, it is always a good idea to compare multiple offers. Doing so will help you ensure that you get a good deal. Also, remember to do a quick credit score check. Getting to know what your score is can help give you a good idea of where you currently stand with respect to creditworthiness.