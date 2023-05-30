PETA India supporter transforms into caged bird in Hyderabad, calls for freedom

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:56 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: In a powerful demonstration against the confinement of birds, a supporter of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India assumed the role of a caged bird at Dharna Chowk in the city on Tuesday. The purpose of the visual display was to highlight the cruelty of locking birds in cages and depriving them of their natural freedom to fly.

Accompanied by a sign that read, “Birds Don’t Belong in Cages. Let Them Fly Free,” the PETA India supporter aimed to capture the attention of passers-by and encourage them to reflect on the inherent suffering birds experience when confined.

The message emphasised the fact that birds are meant to soar through the skies and feel the wind beneath their wings, not languish in captivity.

Atharva Deshmukh, the Campaigns Coordinator of PETA India, emphasized the importance of respecting the natural instincts and behaviors of birds. “Birds are meant to feel the wind on their wings, not languish in cages. PETA India is calling on Hyderabad residents to buy a pair of binoculars and watch beautiful birds in their natural habitats instead of imprisoning them,” he said.

The capture and trade of indigenous bird species are banned by the government. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, further prohibits the keeping of animals in cages or receptacles that do not provide a reasonable opportunity for movement.

For birds, reasonable movement equates to flight. Nonetheless, birds such as munias, mynas, parrots, owls, hawks, peacocks, and parakeets continue to be crammed into cages and sold in markets, in blatant violation of these laws.