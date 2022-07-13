Pete Davidson dreams to become a father amid romance with Kim Kardashian

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:00 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

American comedian Pete Davidson, who is enjoying a whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian, says that he cannot wait to become a father. “(I’m) definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream,” Pete told Kevin Hart during a preview for season 2 of Peacock’s ‘Hart to Heart’.

The Saturday Night Live alum continued, “It’s like, super corny, (but) it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It’s just like; I’m so excited for that chapter. That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

According to ‘US Magazine’, although Pete’s childhood was hard, he still doesn’t want to miss the major milestone in his life. The 28-year-old star added, “My childhood was not great. Dad passed early. (I) just did not handle it great. It was just a f—king nightmare.”

Pete has already had practice with parenting – Kim has introduced him to her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. “Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids. He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh,” a source had told ‘US Weekly’.