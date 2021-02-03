Petlaburj CPTC wins Union HM’s trophy for best training institution

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the award was ‘much coveted, prestigious and much sought after

By | Published: 7:44 pm

Hyderabad: In a major achievement, the Hyderabad City Police Training Centre at Petlaburj has won the Union Home Minister’s Trophy for the Best Police Training Institution in the country for the year 2019-2020. A cash prize of Rs 2 lakh will be given along with the trophy.

Speaking at a meeting organized to felicitate and congratulate the CPTC staff here on Wednesday, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the award was ‘much coveted, prestigious and much sought after’ as it is a clear testimony of the close monitoring of senior officers of the City Police, quality of training, outstanding teaching faculty, maintenance of hygiene and nice ambience, welfare activities of the officers and staff apart from the high standards of the administration.

The Hyderabad City Police had set up a training Centre at Falaknuma in 2005 wherein refresher courses for in-service police personnel was imparted. In December 2008, a training centre was sanctioned to the City Police for imparting basic induction training to officials. This was housed at the Old CAR Headquarters building at Petlaburj, Hyderabad. During August 2019, CPTC was shifted to the new building opposite the Government City College, Hyderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .