Petrol Pumps In Hyderabad Await Customers As Crisis Subsides On Wednesday

Petrol pumps in Hyderabad await customers as crisis subsides on Wednesday Hyderabad is experiencing a collective sigh of relief as petrol pumps, grappling with shortages and serpentine queues on Tuesday, have successfully overcome these hurdles and are now fully operational. By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:25 PM, Wed - 3 January 24 Hyderabad: After a period of turmoil caused by the nationwide truckers’ protest leading to fuel shortages and lengthy queues at petrol pumps, a sense of relief swept through Hyderabad as the situation gradually returned to normal on Wednesday. The city is experiencing a collective sigh of relief as petrol pumps, grappling with shortages and serpentine queues yesterday, have successfully overcome these hurdles and are now fully operational.

G Vinay Kumar, President of the Telangana State Petrol Dealers Association, brings a dose of optimism to the current situation. “Everything is now back to normal, and there is no need to worry. People do not have to panic anymore,” he stated.

Kumar’s reassuring words bring relief to Hyderabad residents, indicating that the challenges faced during the protest are now behind them. He added, “Petrol pumps are now waiting for customers.”

Hyderabad residents, who were previously prompted to alter their daily routines due to fuel concerns, can now resume normal activities without the panic that arose during the protest period yesterday.

The initial scarcity, marked by long queues and increased traffic congestion, prompted significant disruption. Tuesday saw long and serpentine queues of anxious motorists which caused significant disruptions in traffic in several parts of the city and suburbs.