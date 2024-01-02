Fuel shortage triggers long queues at Hyderabad petrol pumps

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:18 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: Long queues formed at petrol pumps across Hyderabad on Tuesday as reportedly a result of the ongoing protests by truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law related to hit-and-run accidents. The protests have led to a disruption in the supply of petrol and diesel across the state, impacting fuel availability in the city.

G Vinay Kumar, President of the Telangana State Petrol Dealers Association, highlighted the cessation of petrol and diesel supply due to the truck drivers’ strike.

“On December 31, petrol dealers refrained from stocking up on fuel amid speculations about potential price reductions by the Centre. The commencement of the truck drivers’ strike on Monday further aggravated the situation, causing shortages at numerous fuel stations in the city,” he said.

This scarcity has prompted motorists in the city to flock to petrol stations, resulting in lengthy queues for petrol and diesel. The increased demand has also contributed to significant traffic congestion on the roads. Kumar indicated that the shortage might persist for up to a week unless the protests cease.

The truck drivers’ discontent stems from a provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaces the colonial-era Indian Penal Code. The contested provision imposes severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh, on drivers involved in serious road accidents due to negligent driving who then flee the scene without notifying authorities.