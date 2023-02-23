PG medico suicide attempt: Full fledged enquiry will be conducted, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:28 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday said that a full fledged enquiry will be conducted over the incident in which Post Graduate medical student Dr D Preethi of Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal attempted to end her life.

The Minister on Thursday also spoke to the parents of Dr Preethi, who is in a critical condition at NIMS, and expressed his grief over the development and assured them strict action will be taken on individuals responsible for the incident.

Interacting with the parents over phone, Harish Rao urged them to remain calm and courageous and hoped that Dr Preethi will be able to fightback.

“A team of specialist doctors are round the clock monitoring the health condition of Dr Preethi. I want to assure that the state government is with the parents of Dr Preethi and all possible help will be extended to them at this hour of grief, ” Harish Rao said.