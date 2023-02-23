Three member professors’ committee appointed to probe PG medico suicide attempt case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:47 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Warangal: A three-member professors committee has been constituted by the MGM hospital to look into the alleged suicide attempt by a first year MD Anesthesia student of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) on Thursday. She was found in a state of unconsciousness at the hospital on Wednesday. While a team of five doctors provided emergency treatment including CPR to the victim, later she was shifted to the NIMS, Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar said that the committee consisting of A Upender (Surgeon), A Bikshapathi (MD) and R Sarala (Gynecologist) had been asked to submit a fact finding report after inquiring the matter with the duty doctors, nursing staff and students within 24 hours. He also said that they had submitted a preliminary enquiry report based on the treatment given to the victim to Director of Medical Education (DME) K Ramesh Reddy, Warangal District Collector Dr B Gopi and Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan, who is leading the probe after registering a case following the complaint by the victim’s father on Wednesday, had searched the victim’s room on the hostel.

“ We are investigating about the mystery of the drug which was injected herself in Wednesday in the hospital. We are also interrogating the senior Post Graduate (PG) student,” he said.

Meanwhile, ABVP activists and a few medical students staged a protest in front of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Hanamkonda on Thursday demanding stringent action against the senior PG student who allegedly harassed her. The police arrested the ABVP activists and shifted to Mattewada and Inthezargunj police stations. On other hand, sources said that Warangal CP AV Ranganath would disclose the details on the probe at a press meet on Friday.