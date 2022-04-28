PhD awarded to KITS faculty member S Siva Priyanka by NIT Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:14 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Warangal: An Assistant Professor in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal, S Siva Priyanka was awarded PhD degree by the NIT Warangal for thesis titled “Development of Novel Adaptive Beamforming Approaches for Multi-Channel Speech Enhancement”.

In a press note here on Thursday, Principal K Ashoka Reddy said that she had done her research work under the supervision of Former Head of ECE department in NIT Prof T Kishore Kumar. She also worked as a senior research fellow for the Science and Engineering Research Board. “She proposed a multi-channel speech enhancement approach for hearing aids. As perception of desired speech is a challenging task for hearing impaired people.

The proposed adaptive beam forming algorithm improves quality and intelligibility of desired speech signal and eliminates unwanted noise from the real time environment. Based on her research work she published IEEE conferences in Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, IISC Bangalore and IIT Kanpur and also visited research labs in IIT Guwahati and NTU, Singapore,” he added.