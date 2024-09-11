Philanthropist, Loka Kerala Sabha member Kannatt Surendran receives Mannath Acharya Puraskaram in Hyd

The event was held during Onam celebrations organised by the Nair Service Society (NSS) in the city

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 September 2024, 06:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Mannath Acharya Puraskaram, instituted in memory of social reformer and founder of the Nair Service Society (NSS), Bharatha Kesari Mannathu Padmanabhan, was conferred on prominent philanthropist and Loka Kerala Sabha member Kannatt Surendran.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the award was presented by Aditya Varma, member of Travancore royal family and trustee of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple. The event was held during Onam celebrations organised by the NSS in the city.

The citation was read by NSS advisor and senior journalist C G Chandra Mohan. NSS President V Appukuttan Nair and General Secretaries G Suresh Kumar and Vinod Menon were present.