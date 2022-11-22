Philanthropist Sudha Reddy becomes first Hyderabadi to join Global Gift Foundation family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:41 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Global Gift Foundation celebrated a decade of The Global Gift Gala Paris edition, which took place at the star-studded Four Seasons George V Hotel. The magical night was hosted by Eva Longoria and Maria Bravo. Representing India at this landmark event was none other than billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy of the MEIL Group, Hyderabad.

A global fashion icon, socialite, art enthusiast and globe trotter, Sudha Reddy is most beloved for her endeavours in philanthropy and empowerment. The humanitarian helms the corporate social responsibility initiatives of Megha Group Of Industries driving several social impact projects across India, while the eponymous Sudha Reddy Foundation aims to support women and children focusing on affordable healthcare and accessible education.

On account of her robust charitable endeavours and being a true source of inspiration within the global philanthropy circles, Reddy was inculcated into the family of Global Gifters as one of the global ambassadors of the Global Gift Foundation, making her the very first Hyderabadi to receive such an exemplary honour.

She joins the ranks of global celebrities like Ricky Martin, David Beckham, Gordon Ramsay, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pitbull, Jane Fonda, Halle Berry, Will I AM, Huda Kattan, Meghan Markle, Alec Baldwin, Goldie Hawn, Pamela Anderson, amongst others.

Sudha Reddy shares, “I am very delighted to now be formally associated with the Global Gift Foundation as one of their patrons from India. It was such an insightful evening, meeting such noble-minded dignitaries and convening together to see how each one of us can create real-time impact and change in the world. I am looking forward to my new responsibilities as a global campaigner to reinforce the social consciousness of society and mobilise resources.”