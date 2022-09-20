Philanthropist Sudha Reddy to be honored At 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:24 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: For the first-time in the history of Fashion 4 Development (F4D), a luminary of Indian origin will be attending the event as well as to be bestowed with a coveted honour. Making it to the event this year will be philanthropist, businesswoman and fashion icon, Sudha Reddy from Hyderabad.

The F4D 10th anniversary of the Annual First Ladies Luncheon will be held during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Week. Sudha Reddy who chairs the charity office of MEIL and Sudha Reddy Foundation said, “I have always believed that fashion is a vehicle by which culture and heritage is reflected and formed.”

She will be attending the 2nd Annual Sustainable Goals Ball which recognizes the importance of sustainable fashion and lifestyle practices and will also be felicitated at 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon which gathers first ladies and royals from around the globe to celebrate the cooperation between diplomacy and fashion, a press release said.

Over the years, celebrities like Charlize Theron, Diane Kruger, Arianna Huffington, Diane Von Furstenberg, Naomi Campbell, Amber Heard, Victoria Beckham, amongst others have been bestowed with awards at this event.