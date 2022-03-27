Physical fitness tests held in Sirpur (T) constituency

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Physical fitness tests were conducted to select candidates to provide coaching for vacant police jobs in different parts of Sirpur (T) Assembly segment on Sunday. The shortlisted candidates would undergo coaching to be given by Koneru Trust, a Kaghaznagar-based voluntary organisation run by Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa, from April 1.

Konappa said that the tests were held in seven mandals and in Kaghaznagar town with the help of local policemen and policewomen. He stated that the trust would offer the special coaching to 1,500 odd aspirants of police constable of Sirpur (T) segment in his camp office by roping experts from Hyderabad and other parts of Andhra Pradesh from April 1.

To his credit, the legislator provided coaching to about 1,500 aspirants of teachers jobs in appearing Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) for three months for free, by roping in renowned and experienced faculty of two popular institutions of Andhra Pradesh and Warangal in 2021.

This MLA had given the special coaching to 460 aspirants of police jobs for three months in 2015. Significantly, 37 candidates secured employment with the police department. He provided mid meal to 2,450 students belonging to junior colleges and 300 degree students for a period of five years and four months. The initiative improved the academic performance of colleges.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .