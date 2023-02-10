SC study circle to offer 3-month free coaching in Mulugu

Candidates with a minimum qualification of graduation are eligible for this coaching to be offered in non-residential mode

Mulugu: The SC Study Circle will offer a three month coaching for Group II, III and IV exams besides other competitive exams to be held by the government for candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC) category in Mulugu, SC Development Officer P Bhagyalaxmi said in a press note here on Friday.

Candidates with a minimum qualification of graduation are eligible for this coaching to be offered in non-residential mode. A total of 100 candidates will be selected for the coaching. As of now, 35 seats are available.

Interested candidates have to submit the copies of their caste, income, SSC, Intermediate, Degree and Aadhar card from February 13 to 15 at the office of the District SC Development officer in Mulugu.

The selected candidates would be given Rs 75 per day during the coaching as meals and snacks. Coaching material worth Rs.1,500 would also be given to them, the officer said.