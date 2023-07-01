TSLPRB concludes certificate verification

TSLPRB has completed verification of certificates who qualified in various final written examinations held for recruitment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has completed verification of certificates of the 97,175 candidates who qualified in various final written examinations held for recruitment to various police jobs.

In a statement here on Saturday, the Board said 97,175 candidates having 2,01,912 candidatures attended the certificate verification process at 18 centres across the State between June 14 and 26. The verification data was being consolidated before proceeding further.

“The TSLPRB at every stage of the recruitment process has been taking utmost care to ensure ultimate fairness, transparency and impeccable integrity,” it said.

The police job aspirants have been cautioned to beware of unscrupulous elements and touts, who try to dupe innocent people / unemployed youth with false promises of providing jobs. They were advised to inform the police or TSLPRB officials or contact 93937 11110 or 93910 05006, to pass on information on cheats, touts or brokers.

“Depending on the quality of the information, the Board will reward those persons giving reliable and workable information, with a suitable monetary incentive extending up to Rs.3 lakh,” it added.