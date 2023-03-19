Piaggio India conducts ‘Grand Deccan Ride’ for their customers in Hyderabad

A total of 300 riders including 100 female riders participated in the ride which started from all the showrooms in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: Piaggio India, the 100% subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and maker of the emblematic Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters, conducted the ‘Grand Deccan Ride’ for their customers on Sunday.

A total of 300 riders including 100 female riders participated in the ride which started from all the showrooms in Hyderabad and met at Wesley College, Secunderabad. At the college, it was flagged off and it went around the city covering a total of 200 km and concluded at The Park Hyderabad, Somajiguda.

The new, completely redesigned Aprilia SR 160 with I-get engine was on display. With a great look, style, and enhanced pick-up reaching 60 kmph in just 7.5 seconds and delivering the highest performance, it is set to be the new desired choice for its fans, said Piaggio India in a press release.

Piaggio Hyderabad dealers contributed 50 helmets to Hyderabad Traffic Police. Zonal Business Head of two-wheeler, Biju Sukumaran, Regional Business Manager, Kranti Kumar along with dealers partners, Founder Shine NGO, Ch. Parameshwari, CEO SHINE, Ch. Madhu Sudan Goud and programme officer Rajendra participated in the event.