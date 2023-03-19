Hyderabad: IPE to organise national workshop on March 23, 24

The Institute of Public Enterprise is organizing a national workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship in Library & Information Work’ on its campus in Shamirpet
Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is organizing a national workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship in Library & Information Work’ on its campus in Shamirpet here on March 23 and 24.
The workshop will focus on information or knowledge-based entrepreneurship. It involves new thinking, service development, recognizing and seizing opportunities, and enabling them to graduate into marketable ideas. It also addresses information entrepreneurs, librarians, information professionals and those teaching management courses, according to a press release.
For more details, those interested can write to workshop convener G Venkata Nagaiah at venkatanagaiah@ipeindia.org or call on 9891898378.