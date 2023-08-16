| Picnic Goes Awfully Wrong As Three Men Drown In Pond

While taking bath, one of them started drowning and two others tried to save him.

By PTI Published Date - 01:46 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Dewas: Three men drowned while taking bath in a pond during a picnic in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Bhairav Kund, a picnic spot under Udaynagar police station limits, located about 80 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Udaynagar police station in-charge Ajay Gurjar said 14 men from Indore went for a picnic at Bhairav Kund. While taking bath, one of them started drowning and two others tried to save him, he said.

All the three men drowned, the official said, adding the deceased were in the age group of 28 to 30 years.

Search operation could not be conducted on Tuesday night due to darkness, he said.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force team started the search operation on Wednesday morning and fished out the three bodies, the official said.