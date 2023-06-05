Four drown in Krishna river in Jogulamba Gadwal

Four boys drowned in the Krishna River while swimming at Pallepadu village in Manopadu mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district

07:33 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Representational Image

Jogulamba Gadwal: In a tragic incident, four teenagers drowned in the Krishna River while swimming at Pallepadu village in Manopadu mandal in the district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Afrin (17), Sameer (18), Noushen (15), and Rihan (14). They were all residents of Valluru village in Itikyala mandal in the district.

According to Alampur Circle Inspector Srinivas, a group of 10 had gone for swimming in the river. Unfortunately, four of them drowned in the river.

The group had come to their aunt’s home for summer vacation. The bodies were retrieved from the river and shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, the police said.