| Pics Of Virat Kohli Bowling In Nets Go Viral

Pics of Virat Kohli bowling in nets go viral

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:04 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Source: @pcacricket/Twitter

Hyderabad: Team India will take on Australia in the T20I series today at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Indian cricketers were seen toiling hard in the net sessions, but what grabbed everyone’s attention were pictures of Virat Kohli bowling in the nets during a practice session.

Posting the pictures on the social media platform, the cricket association wrote, “Look who’s opening bowling tomorrow.”

The pictures shared by the Punjab Cricket Association are now being shared widely across social media platforms. The post has garnered over 5k likes and 400 retweets.

The pictures had fans gushing about Kohli’s bowling in the comments section.

“India found 7th bowling option against Australia,” wrote a user.

“Virat Kohli is now set in bowling department”, wrote another.

After being trashed in the Asia Cup by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage, team India will look to win the home series.

The third T20I between India and Australia is scheduled to be held on September 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Check out a few more reactions here:

Every match me at least 7-10 k between ek over to dena chahiye — just cricket (@affantweets) September 19, 2022

Bowler may become batter like @stevesmith49 , batter may also become a bowler like @imVkohli — @Kumar@ (@Kumar19946805) September 20, 2022

Virat Kohli is now set in bowling department — Akshya Kumar Panda (@AkshyaKu_Panda) September 20, 2022

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, , Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav.