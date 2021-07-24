Pinhole surgery for rare brain disorder performed at Star Hospitals

The patient was suffering with a rare disorder of blood vessels of brain called as Dural Arteriovenous Fistula

Hyderabad: The Department of Neuroimaging and Interventional Radiology at Star Hospitals performed a complex Neuro-endovascular Intervention – Pinhole Surgery for blood vessel disorders of brain, through a small artery in the wrist-radial artery.

The patient was suffering with a rare disorder of blood vessels of brain called as Dural Arteriovenous Fistula (incidence of 0.15 to 0.29 per 100,000 persons per year), which causes swelling of the brain tissue that can manifest as headaches, seizures and even life-threatening Haemorrhage.

The patient, a 55-year-old man from Hyderabad, came to the hospital with difficulty in talking and seizures. After diagnosis, the pinhole surgery saw the fistula being closed by navigating tiny tubes called microcatheter and hair thin microwires into the abnormal arterial and venous connections and injecting liquid embolic agent that sealed them instantly.

The patient was managed by a multidisciplinary team consisting of nephrologist Dr Rajsekhara Chakravarty, Neurologist Dr GV Subbaiah Chowdhary and Neuro-interventional Radiologist Dr Shahyan Siddiqui, and was discharged within 48 hours.

