Pista House introduces ‘Hot Pot Haleem’

Pista House comes up with a solution after customers complained of their favourite dish getting cold during their long journey back home.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:53 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: For years, one of the biggest worries of ‘Haleem’ enthusiasts has been whether their favourite dish would get cold during the long journey back home. But now, thanks to Pista House’s latest innovation, those worries are a thing of the past.

The restaurant has now introduced ‘Hot Pot Haleem’, said to be the perfect solution to keeping your beloved dish hot and fresh during transportation. It serves five to six people and costs Rs 1,150.

But that’s not all – as a special promotion, it includes a free hot pot with every order of their ‘Hot Pot Haleem’, which is said to be made with the same care and attention to detail. The dish is slow-cooked for hours with a blend of spices and tender meat until it reaches the perfect texture and flavour.

Pista House has been serving ‘Haleem’ for over 20 years, and their dedication to quality and authenticity has earned them a loyal following.

Their ‘Hot Pot Haleem’ is the latest addition to their menu.