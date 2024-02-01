| Telangana Govt Extends Last Date For Registration Of Post Matric Scholarships

Telangana govt extends last date for registration of post-matric scholarships

The deadline has been extended as only 4,20,262 fresh students registered on ePass portal as against around 5.50 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 07:32 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday extended the last date for registration of colleges and students for sanction of fresh and renewal post-matric scholarships for the academic year 2023-24 up to March 31.

The deadline has been extended as only 4,20,262 fresh students registered on ePass portal as against around 5.50 lakh.

Also Read Telangana govt will award Gaddar Awards instead of Nandi Awards: CM Revanth

Eligible SC, ST, BC, EBC, minorities and physically challenged students can submit fresh applications or renew their scholarship on the website https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in/.