Plan regular sevas at Yadadri on lines of Tirumala: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, even as he hinted at the possibility of reopening Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri in May, advised officials and sculptors not to be in a hurry to complete the works since they are in the process of constructing a monument of art.

The Chief Minister, who visited the temple on Thursday to inspect and review the progress, said there should not be any obstructions at the main entrance to enable devotees to witness ‘Abhisheka’ and other poojas in the sanctum sanctorum even from a distance. He examined the temple’s dwaja sthamba, an idol of Lord Hanuman and the Tanjore paintings displayed there. He also performed pooja in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The Chief Minister examined the gold covering of several idols and inspected Andal Alwar temple and Parakamani. He said after the darshan of the main deity, a darshan of the Kshetra Palaka should be done as per the tradition.

He wanted the regular sevas of the deities should be fixed and planned as is done at Tirumala. He said since devotees not only from Telangana but also from other States would come to Yadadri, all facilities required for them would be made.

Chandrashekhar Rao also inspected the EO office, deities’ palanquin and mirror mandapam and was very impressed with the railing work. He wanted mirror mandapam to be made beautiful. He said, if need be, officials under the leadership of Special Secretary to Chief Minister Bhoopal Reddy, should visit China’s special mall, replete with lights, seven km from Beijing. He also suggested the placement of hundis and prasadam distribution counters.

The officials assured the Chief Minister that the gold covering of the idols and vessels would be completed by the month end. Rao, however, was a bit unhappy as the lifts at the guesthouses had not been installed yet. He wanted a special mandapam to be built where retired priests and poor brahmins can eke out their livelihood by taking voluntary donations from the devotees as was done at Puri Jagannadh temple. For this purpose, he asked the officials to visit Puri.

While visiting the Siva temple, the Chief Minister appreciated that the mandapam constructed for the Ritwiks is good. He said the public address system should be installed in a way that devotees waiting in the queue should be able to listen to melodious slokas, bhajans and chants.

He wanted facilities for devotees taking the stairs to reach the hilltop to directly join the queue complex. While inspecting the Pushkarini Ghat, he wanted all facilities be made for devotees who take the holy dip.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to construct quarters in the neighbourhood for priests and other temple staff and said he would examine the issue of allocating plots to the sculptors. Later, the Chief Minister inspected an AC plant, gas godowns and works taken up to increase greenery down the temple complex and works on the step way to the temple.

After inspecting the temple works, he examined the works on the roads, bus stand, residential cottages, kalyana katta, pushkarini, annadanam sathrams and other developmental works around the downhill. He said greenery should be developed in the areas inside the ring road.

